On Monday, Oct. 11, girls’ golf took on districts at Fort Woods Golf Course in Troy, Mo. Although the weather made playing difficult, Adrienne Emrick feels the girls powered through and still had fun.

“We had some tough weather conditions with rain and wind,” Emrick said, “But the show goes on and we powered through it.

The team fought hard against the competition; however, no one was able to make it past districts to move on to Springfield.