Four Years Later

On Tuesday Oct. 19, the varsity soccer team lost their senior night game to Timberland while playing on their home field. Senior Ayden Boss feels that besides the loss, the game and ceremony still effectively commemorated their past four years of playing soccer for FHC.

“It will be the game we remember for the rest of our lives,” Boss said. “It was a little sad because it marked the end of our four years playing soccer for FHC.”

The boys ended their season Nov. 1 after losing at the District Semifinals.