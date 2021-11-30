New Beginnings

Gallery | 11 Photos Madi Hermeyer Junior Bri Mason competing with a player from North to get the ball.

Girls Basketball kicked off their season with a Varsity Jamboree on Nov. 23. They played three six-minute quarter scrimmage games against Fort Zumwalt North and Westminster, and won against both teams.

Junior Bri Mason had a bittersweet feeling about getting back on the court.

“It’s been so long that I almost forgot what it felt like to play,” Mason said. “But I’m excited for what’s coming this season.”

Varsity will be back on the court at home facing Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday, Dec. 7th at 7pm.