Winter Choir Concert

SIGN, SIGN, SIGN: Choir is shown performing at their annual winter concert. The performance is similar to a practice round for chorale before they go to MMEA.

On Friday, Dec. 3, the FHC Choirs performed their Winter concert at Calvary Church. The performance was outstanding with all five groups singing three to four songs each. Sophomore, Rebecca Turner, is in both Chorale and Chorus. She reflects on the concert and how it went.

“I felt that the concert went really well, we had lots of positive feedback,” Turner said. “Most things went pretty smoothly and we all sounded really good.”

Make sure to catch the next choir concert in the Spring, you won’t want to miss it!