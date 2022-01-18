Diving Right Back In
On Wed. December 15th, the Girls Swim and Dive team had their very first meet of the season. They competed against Fort Zumwalt South, but fell short of the win. Senior Jenna Woelfel is thrilled to be a part of the team this year.
“That was my first meet ever, and even though we didn’t win, it was a really fun experience,” Woelfel said. “I’m excited to grow as a swimmer”
Girls swim will be seen again on Thurs. January 20th at the Saint Peters Rec-Plex competing against Holt.
