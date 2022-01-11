Above The Surface

Girls swim and dive makes a big splash at the swim meet against Duchesne. On Thursday, Jan 6 the team started off strong but slowly fell behind. Despite their loss, Sophomore Elaina Parrent believes that the meet was a little rough but has gotten closer over time.

“I plan on doing this throughout High School, I like my team,” Parrent said. “We’re closer to victory every time.”

They are set to take on Fort Zumwalt East on Wednesday, Jan 12 at St. Peters Rec-Plex.