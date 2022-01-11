Above The Surface
Girls swim and dive makes a big splash at the swim meet against Duchesne. On Thursday, Jan 6 the team started off strong but slowly fell behind. Despite their loss, Sophomore Elaina Parrent believes that the meet was a little rough but has gotten closer over time.
“I plan on doing this throughout High School, I like my team,” Parrent said. “We’re closer to victory every time.”
They are set to take on Fort Zumwalt East on Wednesday, Jan 12 at St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.