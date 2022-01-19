Facing Our Rivals

On Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, the varsity boys basketball team went head to head with our rivals Francis Howell High, and the match was packed with students from both schools. The entire gym was filled with so much energy, with chants from both Howell and Central students in an attempt to mess with the other side. In the end, FHC lost to Howell, and it not only disappointed the students but the players as well. Junior Nick Ortinau expressed that the team felt that their performance could have been better.

“It was an amazing environment that we got to play in on Friday. There was a ton of energy in the gym and it made us even more excited to play,” Ortinau said. “ But even with all that energy in the gym, we were disappointed in our performance. We felt that we came out flat with not enough energy and we weren’t excited enough.”

Be there to support the boys next game on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 7 at Francis Howell Central.