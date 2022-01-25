Practice Makes Perfect
The Varsity Boys Basketball Team faced the Troy Trojans on Tue. January 18th. While the team suffered a great loss, they hope to only improve their performance. Sophomore Nate Rush thinks the loss was due to the team’s lack of rebounding.
“We’re definitely going to be focusing on rebounds more during practice,” Rush said. “if we would have done that during the game, we probably could have won it.”
The team will be seen again on Tuesday Jan. 25th at Timberland High School.
