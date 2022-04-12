Cradling a Loss
As the lacrosse season starts the Varsity team is working really hard to win. Sadly the home game on Tues. April 5 ended in a losing score of 3-18. The girls put up a good fight against Parkway South and played really hard. Sophomore Quinn Robinette thinks that loosing sucks but everyone did their best.
“We were defiantly all trying our best” Robinette says “but everyone gets discouraged after we start loosing.”
The next game is a home game on Thurs. April 14 against Northwest High school.
