Success from the Start

On Monday, April 4th the Varsity Girl’s Lacrosse team faced Parkway Central for FHC’s home opener. Central pulled ahead early in the game, and ended up winning 18-1. Sophomore Sophie Shore was very excited for the start of the new season.

“With a new team dynamic and new seniors our excitement was through the roof,” Shore said. “Our good attitude really helped us blow them away.”

The team will play next on Friday, April 22nd at Francis Howell High School at 6:30pm.