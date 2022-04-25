On Apr. 9, 2022, the FHC Spotlight Players performed their closing night of Emma: A Pop Musical, a jukebox musical with Aniya Sparrow starring as lead, Emma. The department had been working long and hard to put together this production, and their hard work paid off. The show was a great success with three performance nights with large audiences. Junior, Kaylee Wright, played the supporting character, Harriet, Emma’s best friend. She has been a part of the department since freshman year and has acted in a number of other productions at FHC.

“I think our performances were stellar,” Wright said. “That feeling of being in front of the audience, it’s unlike anything else.”

The spotlight players end their year on May 13, 2022 with their Thespian induction ceremony.