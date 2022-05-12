Keeping It Up

On Monday, April 25th Varsity Girls Soccer faced Notre Dame at home. With only two seninors, the team is phenomenal this year. They won the game, and have gone on to win the GAC South Championship which puts them into the Districts game. Junior Madi Valenti was very proud of her team for the win.

“We have done a lot of improving over this season,” Valenti said. “It really showed in our performance tonight”

The team will be ssen again this Saturday morning at 11am for the District game.