One Swing Closer

On Tuesday, April 26, JV baseball played against Holt on their home field. The team won their game, and continued to win when facing the same team the next day. Sophomore Nathan Rush believes his team’s technique is what put them on top.

“We were the more focused team with [very] little errors,” Rush said. “When you do your job and are more determined than the other team, you will end up winning the game.”

The team is set to face Liberty at their next game on May 10 at home.