Bump, Set, Dominate

On May 17, the Varsity boys volleyball team played in an exciting game against Seckman high school. The Spartans won 3 of 4 sets, qualifying them for the elite eight. The team has has an exceptionally good season with three games won with the other team in the single digits. Senior, Will Rable, reflects on the season and the relationships on the team.

“Honestly, I think the one word I would use to describe the team is family, all of us are so close,” Rable said. “All of us have just played for so long with each other that it’s just a next level friendship, it’s really cool.”

The team finished their season on Friday, May 20, in a game against Vianney.