A Ferocious Victory

On Friday, Aug. 26th, the Varsity football team played Fort Zumwalt East Lions in an almost two and a half hour game, and came out on top with a score of 24-21. Starting off slow in the first quarter, the team picked up speed in the second quarter, taking the lead and establishing the first win of the season. Everyone was excited about the outcome of the game, especially Senior Aidan Hernandez. Hernandez, one of the captains of the team, expresses the most important reason as to how they won the game.

“I felt we all executed and performed well, but most importantly we played as a team,” Hernandez said. “And we were all happy that we won, but now we are focused on playing Pacific.”

After winning the first game of the season, the Spartans are hungry for another win. Especially for the first home game of the season on Friday, Sept. 2nd. The theme for the game is USA, and with hope the team can come out with another win.