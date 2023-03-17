Gallery | 12 Photos Raina Straughter Senior Claire Amelung goes head to head for ball.

On Wednesday March 15, girls’ lacrosse hosted their annual kickoff jamboree on their home field. This year the players played a friendly game against teams like Howell, St. Dominic and Howell North. With the temperature dropping and the adrenaline rising, the players’ worked hard and came out on top in every game, excluding the 4-4 tie against Howell. Sophomore Raena Crews believes every won game and lost game brings them closer together.

“I’m proud of us,” Says Crews. “Whether we lose or win a game, everyone is still positive and supportive, I think it’s our best quality.”

The varsity team will face off against Rosati-Kain on March 22, on their home field.