Back To The Pound

Gallery | 12 Photos Brock Slinkard Drew Wyss applying the tag on the runner trying to steal.

Our JV baseball team took on Zumwalt South Monday, April 24. In a highly energetic game going back and forth through all seven innings, the Spartans bats were hot. The team as a whole collected many hits throughout the game finding lots of barrels. All of the aggressive at bats showed a great competitive environment between both teams. Final score of the game was 10-8 Central, coming out with a victory after a great battle between these two teams. Jackson Ricketts explains emotions and thoughts going into and during the game.

“The past few games our energy has jumped up so much from the start of the season,” Ricketts said. “We are actually out to compete and win every game bringing high energy.”

Coming up this weekend Saturday, April 29th. JV and Varsity play home games at an evet called BBQ and Baseball where both teams have been selling $10 dollar tickets all week long, which include a meal with BBQ, sides, and a drink. Come support, fill up on some good food and watch some baseball this weekend.