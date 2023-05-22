Diving Down

Gallery | 10 Photos Bella Smith Senior Landon Cann running to catch a ball.

After senior night on Tuesday, May 9, the varsity baseball team had a game against Liberty High School with a losing score of 5-1. Senior Landon Cann, a varsity player on the team, describes how he feels about this season.

“I’m pretty disappointed with how the season ended up,” Cann said. “We just ended up losing more than we won.”

Many of the varsity players will be leaving as they’re graduating and moving their baseball career to college. The final record of this season was an even 18-18.