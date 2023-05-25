Rising to the Top

Gallery | 11 Photos Bryce Jackson Rickitts is about to hit the ball.

On Friday May 5th, the Jv boys baseball ran up the score to almost secure another win for their season at home, SLUH was able to catch up in the end and win with the score being 2-1. The boys were looking forward to the win but were able to keep the team going onto the next game. Sophomore Sam Mueller explains how he and his team were able to improve throughout the season.

“We learned how to have better body language on and off the field, and to talk to my teammates better,” Mueller said. “We have come a long way since the start of the season and even though the season was a little rough, we started figuring out some things and improved alot.”

With their season ending the team hopes to improve in the off-season as most of them will be moving up the track to varsity and keeping the team running.