Home Sweet Home(coming)

Kendyl Lay Student section leader Nate Rush runs through the tunnel of cheerleaders with a flag moments before the football team charges through the sign.

Homecoming calls for many festivities every single year. One of the biggest being the Homecoming football game. The varsity football team took on Francis Howell North on Sept. 29. Ultimately the team lost in a hard fought game, but spirits were still high with Homecoming court being announced and the dance to follow the next day. Homecoming Queen Ally Brower expressed the excitement of being crowned queen at the game.

“It was a surreal experience, Listening to everyone cheer was definitely something I will never forget. And the fact that I got to win with palladium made it even better. The excitement of it all almost made me forget how painful the crown was!” Brower said.

The football team hopes to bring home a win at their game at Washington this friday, Oct. 20.