The Yocum Way

Ava Breuer Yocum looks at his students as he is in the middle of a lesson. He keeps and exciting atmosphere so his class can stay engaged the whole hour.

Every student wants to feel welcome and comfortable in their school. Teacher and coach Taylor Yocum displays this as he is able to affect students in and out of the classroom. As an alternative learning teacher, Yocum helps students with their reading, writing and speaking comprehension. Preparing students with necessary skills to be successful in life after high school. Yocum commented on how he is able to help students to reach their full potential.

“Growth mindset and make sure they are aware that they can continue to push themselves” Yocum said. Everyday Yocum encourages his students to work hard a make the most of each day.

Coaching multiple sports also allows him to create close bonds with many athletes. Allowing him to get away from the daily stresses of teaching. He is able to coach athletes, the sports he is able to enjoy in his free time. Yocum enjoys being able to positively affect students’ lives as a teacher and a coach.