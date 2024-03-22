The online home of the Central Focus

Senior Sendoff

Byline photo of Kaitlyn Morgan
Kaitlyn Morgan, Staff Photographer March 22, 2024
Senior Ashton Matthews prepares to shoot the basketball.

The boys varsity basketball team took on the Francis Howell North Knights on Feb. 23 winning with a score of 62-48. The game was constantly back and forth but the Spartans ended up coming out on top with all their hard work. Senior Ashton Matthews expressed his love for the team and sport as he prepares to move on to college. 

“They have been great towards me. Through the season our team got super close to each other and trusted each other. It was like a family and everybody got along. I know it did not show on the record book but chemistry was there the whole time,” Matthews said.

The guys season did end but they fought hard throughout the whole season.

 
