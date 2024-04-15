The online home of the Central Focus

Dominating St. Dominic

Summer Suarez and Sophia AllenApril 15, 2024
Reaching to score a goal is freshman Addison Holtgrewe with the opposing team striving to stop her. Holtgrewe made the goal despite the tough circumstances.

In their second game of the season, the girls junior varsity lacrosse team played a home game against St. Dominic on Friday, March 22. The team played and fought hard together, bringing home a win of 7-4. Freshman Addison Holtgrewe talks about her favorite part of being on the lacrosse team for the first year.

 “I love the community and I love how supportive everyone is,” said Holtgrew, “ They’re all kind and they kind of took me in.” 

The girls hope to take home another victory when they face off against Visitation Academy in their next game on Tuesday, April 16.  

 
