Decisive Defense

Gallery • 27 Photos Shaun Matz Junior Riley Henderson jumps up to stop the ball. The team goes on to score the first and final goal of the game, leading to their victory.

On Thursday, April 18, the girls Varsity Soccer Team went up against the Francis Howell North Knights. The match was close, and eventually ended with the Spartans having a 1-0 victory. The Spartans played very good defense, which helped them come away with a win. Senior Finley Brunner talked about her team’s mindset going into their games, and how they stay focused.

“Our goal is to always go 1 and 0, and basically not let the other team score. We don’t really just want to win, but instead keep them from scoring. Our defense is very disciplined and our coach loves to have us ‘repress’ when we lose the ball, which basically means that we work hard to get possession back.”

The Spartans will take on the Timberland Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 30, hoping to bring their record to 13-2.