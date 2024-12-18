Creative Block

The online home of the Central Focus

Rachael Latzel and Addison YeatonDecember 18, 2024

Artist block is an issue many writers and artists struggle with, as it can cause frustration and annoyance, but the results once overcome are shown to be worth it. This video is meant to spread awareness and encourage artists to power through when they feel like their creativity has been put to an abrupt stop.

