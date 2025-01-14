The online home of the Central Focus

Why Journalism Matters

Caroline Kraft and Summer SuarezJanuary 14, 2025

Design, reporting, photography, and so much more goes on behind the scenes of FHC’s website, social medias, newspapers, and yearbook. These student-led classes help develop real world skills while creating a fun community for everyone involved. Learn all about FHC’s publications and what they create in room 139!

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

