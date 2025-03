Junior Tyson Hackmann- Boys Basketball

Q: When did you start playing basketball?

Hackmann: Around second or grade.

Q: What motivated you to start?

Hackmann: I just started playing. My parents just put me in the sport and I really liked it. I just kept playing.

Q: Before that, did you have any interest in basketball?

Hackmann: I mean, I always watched it my whole life. I probably got inspired by Kyrie Irving, the NBA player.

Q: Other than that, what made you stick with the sport?

Hackmann: How much I love it. I love doing it, I always have fun, and I know a lot of people. I have a lot of friends from it, so probably my friends, like sticking with them.

Q: Would you say it’s a supportive community?

Hackmann: Yeah, they all support each other. I make a lot of new friends from the sport.

Q: Okay so other than the good parts, what are some challenges that you have faced as a student-athlete?

Hackmann: Definitely confidence. Like confidence is the main thing that I’ve struggled with. Sometimes I’m good, and sometimes my confidence isn’t good, so I don’t play good. I would definitely say confidence and consistency.

Q: So, let’s say you have a bad day. How do you move on from that?

Hackmann: I just try not to think about the bad days I have. I keep rolling, like my mindset and everything.

Q: I see. How do you balance school life and student life?

Hackmann: It’s hard, but it’s definitely possible. You can do it, but know it’s hard.

Q: What’s your routine?

Hackmann: I have practice every day after school. As soon as I get home, I do homework, and then I have just a little bit of rest time before I go to bed.

Q: Okay, moving on from that, what would you say has been the greatest moment of your season so far? Why?

Hackmann: Probably beating Howell. We played super good the whole game, and then after the game we dumped water on our coach. It was really good. We won by about ten points.

Q: Why was that game so significant to you?

Hackmann: Howell posted something on social media about how they won the last 19 of their 20 games, so that was the main thing. We beat them when nobody else could, and we hadn’t beat them for the past two years. “ We beat them when nobody else could. — Tyson Hackmann

Q: What was your biggest contribution to that game?

Hackmann: I think my energy, like my effort. I played a lot of that game, everybody played good. I think especially my communication helped.

Q: Okay. So how has this sport impacted your life, whether it be mentally or physically?

Hackmann: There’s a lot of traits that you [need to develop] from sports. Like with me, there’s a lot of things that have changed, like friendships that have brought different traits. Recovery is important. If you don’t have that, it hurts because you practice every single day during basketball season.