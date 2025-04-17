Movie Night

Looking back through the years, countless places, items or even smells can transport a person back into their childhood. For many people, some of the media they consumed as young children have made a lasting impression on their character and influenced large parts of their life.

While this nostalgia can come in a variety of forms, the staff chose to focus mainly on movies from the early 2000’s. The staff was tasked with selecting one of their favorite movies released from that time period and recreate the movie’s poster.