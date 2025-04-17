Categories:

Movie Night

Byline photo of Caroline Kraft
Caroline Kraft, Visuals Ediotr-in-Chief
April 17, 2025
Movie Night
Rachael Latzel

Looking back through the years, countless places, items or even smells can transport a person back into their childhood. For many people, some of the media they consumed as young children have made a lasting impression on their character and influenced large parts of their life.

The satirical horror movie “American Psycho” follows the life of Patrick Bateman who is a wealthy New York City banker by day and a gruesome serial killer by night. Modeled in the photo is junior Gage Haile whose appearance perfectly represents the clash between surface-level perfection and the chaos that is within him. (Madi Scott)

While this nostalgia can come in a variety of forms, the staff chose to focus mainly on movies from the early 2000’s. The staff was tasked with selecting one of their favorite movies released from that time period and recreate the movie’s poster. 

 

 

princess
Audrey Webb
In the comedy movie “The Princess Diaries,” schoolgirl Mia Thermopolis lives a mundane life before discovering that she is actually the princess of the European kingdom Genovia. The shy teenager is modeled in the photo by senior Madison Scott and the grandmother is modeled by Robin Webb.
