Unsung Heroes

Custodians help keep the school running
Ava Breuer, Staff Photographer
April 11, 2025
While speaking about the next duties, Michael Donahay and Rick Griesenauer, they each plan to work on, two custodians stop to formalize a plan. By knowing what each of their coworkers are working on, they can each work together to clean the different areas of the school more efficiently.
While speaking about the next duties, Michael Donahay and Rick Griesenauer, they each plan to work on, two custodians stop to formalize a plan. By knowing what each of their coworkers are working on, they can each work together to clean the different areas of the school more efficiently.
Stacy Buss works for hours everyday after school one of the custodians does her daily round of replacing trash bags in each of her designated teacher’s classroom. With many students going in and out each classroom each day the trash can needs to be replaced daily. (Ava Breuer)

Walking into a clean school each day does not happen magically. When any school day ends a force of five to six custodians arrive and do their everyday duties. They make their rounds through the school cleaning classrooms, hallways, the gymnasium, locker rooms, and everywhere in between. While many don’t think about them, custodians play a key role in the operations of any high school. Sadly, their work is usually unseen due to their hours being outside of the average eight hour school day, but behind the scenes, custodians are the ones who keep the school safe, clean, and functional. Their work plays a crucial part of keeping the school in a healthy condition that also helps create productive, positive atmospheres for learning. 

 For custodian Gary Merrio being surronded by the students is the highlight of his day.

“I enjoy seeing the kids and seeing how they are prog

ressing while they’re here,” Merrio said.

After a long day of school, the majority of students leave for home unaware that for some people, their day at work has just started.

7S9A1249 (1)
Ava Breuer
Mopping the floors, Ian Smith, does this everyday as it helps to clean up dirt off of the floor which might otherwise go unoticed. With students, faculty and staff tracking in a multitude of different messes, mopping is an important part of a custodian's duties.
