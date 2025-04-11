Unsung Heroes

Walking into a clean school each day does not happen magically. When any school day ends a force of five to six custodians arrive and do their everyday duties. They make their rounds through the school cleaning classrooms, hallways, the gymnasium, locker rooms, and everywhere in between. While many don’t think about them, custodians play a key role in the operations of any high school. Sadly, their work is usually unseen due to their hours being outside of the average eight hour school day, but behind the scenes, custodians are the ones who keep the school safe, clean, and functional. Their work plays a crucial part of keeping the school in a healthy condition that also helps create productive, positive atmospheres for learning.

For custodian Gary Merrio being surronded by the students is the highlight of his day.

“I enjoy seeing the kids and seeing how they are prog

ressing while they’re here,” Merrio said.

After a long day of school, the majority of students leave for home unaware that for some people, their day at work has just started.