Running to Remember

Gallery • 11 Photos Summer Suarez Beginning the first boys' relay of the day, sophomore Will Bradley blasts off the block, trying to get ahead of the other racers. Bradley started in lane one and, because lane one is shorter than the other lanes, started further back than the other racers.

Francis Howell Central held the annual Todd Bizzell Spartan Relays, hosting eight different schools on April 7, honoring former track and field coach Todd Bizzell, a pillar of the FHC community for years, who died due to cancer in July 2018. As well as a memorial, this meet has an event called the pentathlon. The pentathlon consists of five events: the 60-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put, and the 800-meter sprint. Due to the length of the event, the pentathlon is not competed very often, making this meet stand out to many of the athletes. For sophomore Will Bradley, track is important to him for many reasons, especially the Todd Bizzell meet.

“The pentathlon is pretty cool and [I like that] it’s a home meet,” Bradley said. “Also, it’s pretty cool having everyone there competing together from different schools.

In the pentathlon, the girls varsity team scored third out of six overall and the boys varsity team scored fourth out of seven overall. The varsity girls and boys track and field team will travel to Kirkwood High School to compete on April 16.