The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Mrs. Stacey Denningman

Byline photo of Summer Suarez
Summer Suarez, Photo Editor-in-ChiefMay 9, 2025

Dear Mrs. Denningmann, 

I want to start this off by saying thank you. Thank you for guiding me throughout my senior year, for being not only someone to look up to but being someone to talk to about anything. Although this is the first year I have had you as a teacher, you have quickly become one of my favorites. I love how when we are in the middle of a lecture, you keep everyone awake and alert by telling a crazy anecdote from your life. You never fail to keep us entertained and make us laugh with your stories. You give so much to the school and to your students, there is no way to truly thank you for everything that you do behind the scenes. Working with you in Student Council, planning Homecoming, Special Olympics and all the other events we have done has made my senior year the best year yet. While planning these events and doing all the tasks we do can be boring and tedious, you made it fun. Getting to gossip and hang out with you as we work is why I enjoyed Student Council so much. I genuinely believe that I would not have enjoyed being an officer as much as I have if you were not the sponsor. Although we are both leaving, I know we will stay connected throughout the years. I appreciate you so much and I hope to continue our friendship even after I graduate. 

Summer Suarez



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Showcase
Teachers Along the Way
Teachers Along the Way
A clock in the style of Salvador Dali drapes over a pile of books. This is symbolic of time slipping away as students are focused on work. Illustration by Birdie Brereton.
Not Enough Time
The logo for the Coffee Conversations podcast started in 2025 by Co-Web Editor-in-Chief Colin Nichols. Teachers are interviewed to discuss their passions and aspirations with an atmosphere of the classic coffee shop. Created by Colin Nichols using Canva.
Coffee Conversations #2: Mrs. Sarah LaRue
More in Teacher Appreciation
Sarah LaRue smiles as students in her AP Literature and Composition class share their opinions on poems. During their own version of March Madness, the class reviewed 32 poems and put them against one another in a bracket: choosing between which ones were their favorites or which were the most complex.
Mrs. Sarah LaRue
To start off the teacher versus student basketball game during the pep assembly on, Coach Andrew Carter and senior Andrew Martin jump up to compete for the ball. Martin was able to swat the ball to his teammate first which allowed the students to start on offense.
Coach Andrew Carter
Smiling widely, Mr. Matthew Schott looks at his students with pride. Taking home their final award of second place for FHCToday.com in the website category, Schott was very happy with how publications placed at the awards ceremony.
Mr. Matthew Schott
More in Teacher Appreciation 2024-25
Mrs. Donna Solverud directing the choir during their performance at the Spring Pep assembly.
Mrs. Donna Solverud
Madame Amy Roznos
Madame Amy Roznos
Mrs. Michelle McCune
Mrs. Michelle McCune
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal