Mrs. Stacey Denningman

Dear Mrs. Denningmann,

I want to start this off by saying thank you. Thank you for guiding me throughout my senior year, for being not only someone to look up to but being someone to talk to about anything. Although this is the first year I have had you as a teacher, you have quickly become one of my favorites. I love how when we are in the middle of a lecture, you keep everyone awake and alert by telling a crazy anecdote from your life. You never fail to keep us entertained and make us laugh with your stories. You give so much to the school and to your students, there is no way to truly thank you for everything that you do behind the scenes. Working with you in Student Council, planning Homecoming, Special Olympics and all the other events we have done has made my senior year the best year yet. While planning these events and doing all the tasks we do can be boring and tedious, you made it fun. Getting to gossip and hang out with you as we work is why I enjoyed Student Council so much. I genuinely believe that I would not have enjoyed being an officer as much as I have if you were not the sponsor. Although we are both leaving, I know we will stay connected throughout the years. I appreciate you so much and I hope to continue our friendship even after I graduate.

Summer Suarez






