Mrs. Sarah LaRue

Dear Mrs. LaRue,

This past year you have been nothing but kind to me each and every day that I show up to class. Even if I come to class in a bad mood, you always seem to cheer me up somehow and make me smile at least once. Your class is something I look forward to each day no matter what assignment we are completing. I enjoy saying hello to you every day in the hallways and always find that you are so easy to talk to. Although English is not my favorite class, you make every day more fun and enjoyable and have quickly become one of my favorite teachers. Thank you so much for the kindness you show every day and for truly caring about each and every student.





