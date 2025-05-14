The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Mrs. Sarah LaRue

Byline photo of Audrey Webb
Audrey Webb, Staff PhotographerMay 14, 2025
Caroline Kraft

Dear Mrs. LaRue,

This past year you have been nothing but kind to me each and every day that I show up to class. Even if I come to class in a bad mood, you always seem to cheer me up somehow and make me smile at least once. Your class is something I look forward to each day no matter what assignment we are completing. I enjoy saying hello to you every day in the hallways and always find that you are so easy to talk to. Although English is not my favorite class, you make every day more fun and enjoyable and have quickly become one of my favorite teachers. Thank you so much for the kindness you show every day and for truly caring about each and every student. 



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Showcase
Ms. Brittany Moore
Ms. Brittany Moore
Mrs. Stacey Denningman
Mrs. Stacey Denningman
Jason Momoa stands prominently among the cast of "A Minecraft Movie." The movie is based on a 2009 video game that is still popular today.
Popcorn Bucket... Release!
More in Teacher Appreciation
Mrs. Sarah LaRue
Mrs. Sarah LaRue
Ms. Laurie Fay
Ms. Laurie Fay
Mr. Brian Bitney
Mr. Brian Bitney
More in Teacher Appreciation 2024-25
Mrs. Emily Harris
Mrs. Sarah LaRue
Mrs. Sarah LaRue
Madame Amy Roznos
Madame Amy Roznos
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal