Ms. Brittany Moore

Dear Ms. Moore,

Over the course of this year you repeatedly went out of your way to ensure that my peers and I are as prepared as possible for the AP exam. Even though this was your first year teaching an Advanced Placement course, I truly feel as though you were able to cover each unit in a timely manner while still emphasizing key concepts.

I appreciate your ability to understand each student’s individual needs, and personally I feel as though I was never ignored or brushed off when I asked for extra help with a specific topic. I think one of the most important characteristics of a teacher is their ability to listen and learn from every experience, and your ability to grow from any mistakes or mishaps throughout the year is the perfect example of how incredible this trait is in an educator.

I have no doubt in my mind that you will continue to grow as a teacher over the next few years, and I hope you enjoy getting to find who you want to be as a teacher. I am so glad I got to have you as a teacher — you’re a wonderful person and I believe your empathy and understanding were the reason I enjoyed chemistry as much as I did.

Thank you for everything,

Sophie Rosser





