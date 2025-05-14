Mr. Matthew Schott

Schott,

I have had you for three years now and although I’m sure there was some nepotism involved at first, I hope that I have proved to you my own skill and worth past my sister. (Who’s doing great by the way.) This class has truly helped me to grow as a person and I know I wouldn’t be the person I am today without it. I would probably still be in a corner, afraid to speak my mind to anyone that wasn’t my friend. Your class forced me to go outside my comfort zone and evolve, which is something I needed very desperately. Not only that, but I enjoyed every day I was in that room, even with tight deadlines and stupid spreads that I couldn’t make look good no matter what I did. When I first came to that classroom, I was so afraid of messing up and not living up to my sister, but as the year continued on I realized it was alright to make mistakes and to not be perfect as corny as that sounds. Becoming an editor was an even more enlightening experience for me. I’ve always thought I was much more mature than all my peers and I think your class actually allowed me to mature to the level I thought I was at. Being in charge of a staff and being responsible for what was being put out onto the newspaper was a challenge at first, but your advice and constant pushing really helped to grow and flourish. I know this year was a little tough, with missed deadlines and blank spreads, but every reprimand and little Schott™ comment is what really pushed me to continue forward even when I felt like I was dangling off a ledge with a tiny piece of twine over the pit of senioritis. So thanks for not letting me call it quits and rot in the recording room with the lights off until the end of the year. I feel bad for those I know won’t have you because this class was so important for my personal growth, I feel like those who didn’t take it are leagues behind. The way you’ve cultivated such a supportive and uplifting community is something you’ve been commended on many times, but I feel I should just in case. I’ve created such amazing bonds with the people in this class and the atmosphere within it is just so welcoming and kind. I cannot stress enough how integral you are to the feel of the classroom, from your dad rock playing in the background (and occasional Hozier which I greatly appreciate every time it comes on) to the way you will walk around and shake your head at people spelling high school as one word, you’ve truly made a community that’s both laid back and productive. You are one of the best teachers I will ever have in my academic career and I will never forget your impact on me. Thank you for everything Mr. Schott, and good luck next year without your favorite seniors.

Birdie Brereton





