Mrs. Stacey Denningman

Mrs. Dennigmann

Your down-to-Earth and no nonsense attitude is so refreshing to see, especially when the kids you are yelling at completely deserve it. Sociology was a class I was just kind of shoved into because it fit into my schedule, so I didn’t think I would like it that much, especially because it was a regular class and I usually stick to APs and Honors. Despite this though, you have made that class a really enjoyable and interesting experience.

Having been both a Junior Class Officer and a Student Council Officer, your dedication to ensuring school events happen with both efficiency and quality is something not a lot of people give you enough credit for. Every Homecoming I’ve been to has been a blast and both of my Proms have been wonderful experiences that I can look back on with fondness. Although officers do a lot of work to help, you truly are the backbone of the success we’ve had. You’re such an integral part of the Student Council, I’m a little nervous to see how they fare without you when you leave.

I’ll miss your life stories you’d tell the class because they really did keep me engaged in the lesson, and I hope I will have more professors like you in the future. I also hope you enjoy your retirement, you definitely need some relaxation after everything you’ve done for the school and the students within it.

Thank you Mrs. Dennigmann,

Birdie Brereton





