The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Mrs. Stacey Denningman

Byline photo of Birdie Brereton
Birdie Brereton, Print Editor-in-ChiefMay 14, 2025

Mrs. Dennigmann

Your down-to-Earth and no nonsense attitude is so refreshing to see, especially when the kids you are yelling at completely deserve it. Sociology was a class I was just kind of shoved into because it fit into my schedule, so I didn’t think I would like it that much, especially because it was a regular class and I usually stick to APs and Honors. Despite this though, you have made that class a really enjoyable and interesting experience.

Having been both a Junior Class Officer and a Student Council Officer, your dedication to ensuring school events happen with both efficiency and quality is something not a lot of people give you enough credit for. Every Homecoming I’ve been to has been a blast and both of my Proms have been wonderful experiences that I can look back on with fondness. Although officers do a lot of work to help, you truly are the backbone of the success we’ve had. You’re such an integral part of the Student Council, I’m a little nervous to see how they fare without you when you leave. 

I’ll miss your life stories you’d tell the class because they really did keep me engaged in the lesson, and I hope I will have more professors like you in the future. I also hope you enjoy your retirement, you definitely need some relaxation after everything you’ve done for the school and the students within it.

Thank you Mrs. Dennigmann,

Birdie Brereton



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Showcase
Jason Momoa stands prominently among the cast of "A Minecraft Movie." The movie is based on a 2009 video game that is still popular today.
Popcorn Bucket... Release!
Holding her arms in the air, junior Kate Hewing screams in joy as she glides down the slide. Hewing has attended the Arete Field Day for the past three years, as well as the Arete breakfast they host in the fall.
A Jump Back in Time
As Pongo and Perdita's puppies clamber over the loving parents, Cruella De Vil smiles mischievously behind them. Disney's 21st animated movie was a huge success when it was released in 1961, winning Best Animation in the BAFTA Film Awards the next year.
Movies Moving Away From Simplicity
More in Teacher Appreciation
Mrs. Sarah LaRue
Mrs. Sarah LaRue
Ms. Laurie Fay
Ms. Laurie Fay
Mr. Brian Bitney
Mr. Brian Bitney
More in Teacher Appreciation 2024-25
Mrs. Emily Harris
Mrs. Sarah LaRue
Mrs. Sarah LaRue
Madame Amy Roznos
Madame Amy Roznos
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal