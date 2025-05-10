The online home of the Central Focus

Ms. Laurie Fay

Byline photo of Donya Ihmoud
Donya Ihmoud, Staff ReporterMay 10, 2025

Stiletto high-heels and intricately put together outfits combine with a confident, heartwarming attitude to create the wonderful Ms. Fay, beloved English teacher of Francis Howell Central High School. Though she may at first come off as tough and matter-of-fact, Fay’s persistent teaching style is why her students come out of the classroom more improved and motivated each school day. For Fay, her way of teaching is not just about earnestly critiquing her students’ work; Fay wishes for each student to continuously improve from their mistakes so that they can reach a potential they were not even aware of in the first place. I wholeheartedly cherish my experience of being a student of Fay’s for two years in a row not just because of how much she helped me in becoming the writer I am today, but also because of the way she connects with each student on a deeply personal level. Fay reaches far beyond a student’s expectations and finds their unrecognized motivation to succeed.

