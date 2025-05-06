The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Ms. Laurie Fay

Byline photo of Jaxen Marsden
Jaxen Marsden, Staff ReporterMay 6, 2025

She is an amazing teacher and person. She always did her best to engage everyone in her lessons, and her guidance led me to a lot of success in English, something that I’m very very grateful for. I’ll always remember when she bought Panera for all the students doing the AP test and gave everyone encouragement and notes before the test, it made my experience 100x better.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Feature
Mrs. Dena Dauve
Mrs. Dena Dauve
Senior Nate von Nida riding his motorcycle across his neighborhood. Von Nida feels free while riding his motorcycle in a way most don't experience. Photo courtesy of Nate von Nida.
MotorPsychcle
Sophomore Jacob Banks creates pottery in Michelle Ridlen's Ceramics II art class. His ability to manipulate the clay represents the nature of pottery in relation to digital alternatives: harder to control and more unpredictable.
Styles of Styluses
More in Showcase
After getting the ball back in their possession, senior Julia Peters fights hard to keep it. As it was a close call, Peters was able to fight hard and keep the ball in their possession, running it closer to the goal.
Little With a Large Impact
A person stands beside a large phone towering over them, overshadowing their own shadow. Technology is helpful but can sometimes become a detriment when used in excess. Photo Illustration by Birdie Brereton
Behind Bars
Hannah Halterman fights for first place, pushing herself until she crosses the finish line. After Halterman completed the race, Coach Kurt Kruse congratulated her on the win.
Fight to the Finish Line
More in Teacher Appreciation
Mrs. Lentz smiling and holding flowers after being awarded the 2025 Teacher of the Year award. Mrs. Fry is beside her laughing and smiling while holding a balloon in celebration.
Village Teacher
Mrs. LaMartina receives flowers from Ms. Fay along with her Teacher of the Year award. The group was laughing and smiling along with Mrs. LaMartina.
Appreciating our Amazing Teachers during 2023-2024
A collage of different teachers throughout the year. Design by Moth Payne
A Dedication to Teachers
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal