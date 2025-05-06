She is an amazing teacher and person. She always did her best to engage everyone in her lessons, and her guidance led me to a lot of success in English, something that I’m very very grateful for. I’ll always remember when she bought Panera for all the students doing the AP test and gave everyone encouragement and notes before the test, it made my experience 100x better.
Ms. Laurie Fay
Jaxen Marsden, Staff Reporter • May 6, 2025
