Dr. Jane Kelley

In the classroom, she’s known as the serious AP World History teacher; outside of class, however, Dr. Kelley loves to laugh with her students, share genuine conversations, and even post amusing Instagram videos showing off her latest chic outfit (attracting millions of views at one point)! I loved being a student of Dr. Kelley because one, she’s so immensely knowledgeable on the subject of history, and two, she is a caring teacher that loves what she does and wants others to share that feeling. Her students are challenged to reach their full potential — that part is very much true — but Dr. Kelley does so in a way that makes the experience all the more rewarding. She’s an observant authority figure, noticing what makes each of her students unique in their own way, ensuring no exceptional achievement of theirs goes unnoticed. Such factors are what made it so Dr. Kelley’s class was a memorable and well-lived experience. A truly great introduction not only into advanced courses, but also the greatest of educators in the system.