Mrs. Olivia Klasing

Byline photo of Izzy Dunlap
Izzy Dunlap, Staff PhotographerMay 7, 2025

Dear Ms. K,

I know I give you a hard time especially for you being a new teacher.  You really are one of the best teachers I have had in a really long time.  When I first walked in this class I didn’t recognize you obviously since you were new at the time and still are with it only being your first year.  You help me understand geometry especially since I have always been told that if you were good in algebra you will be bad in geometry and vice versa.  I feel like I am staying up and I like how you help me even if I don’t understand it at the start of the class I will understand it by the end even if that means bugging you for help a ton.  

I wanted to write this to you that I do appreciate you and I know if I was a TA for you that you wouldn’t be able to teach since I am a very distracting person.  Thank you for putting up with my crap all of the time and dealing with my attitude.  Especially since I can’t hide my emotions and my opinions.

– Izzy

