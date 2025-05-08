The online home of the Central Focus

Mrs. Sarah LaRue

Byline photo of Thomas Ramos
Thomas Ramos, Print Assignments EditorMay 8, 2025
Mallory Davie
Sarah LaRue smiles as students in her AP Literature and Composition class share their opinions on poems. During their own version of March Madness, the class reviewed 32 poems and put them against one another in a bracket: choosing between which ones were their favorites or which were the most complex.

Mrs. LaRue, 

I’ve never EVER felt the need to argue so hard about poetry in my life. I went into AP Lit fully expecting to get bogged down by all the reading and working with theme and literary devices and whatnot. To my surprise, though, this class has been a highlight of my Senior year. I have such a great appreciation for your teaching, the way you embrace every student for who they are and create genuine and honest joy in your classroom every day. I’ve certainly had my share of struggles this year, but your class helped me in a way I never could have expected. They say smiles are contagious, and every day, you have something to smile about. Your excitement and enthusiasm each day has really had a profound effect on not only the way I view literature, but my day-to-day. I’ve been facing huge challenges this year, yet your class and you as a teacher have helped me slow down and get through it day by day. You truly have a positive influence on people, bringing them joy even when you’re challenging them. Teachers with passion and happiness for their classes are always standouts to me, and I know that being taught by you has been a wonderful experience, even when I’m overwhelmed by school or have to try to understand Shakespeare. I never knew I liked poetry so much. I’m so very glad to have had you as a teacher, and I hope you understand what a glowing impact you have on your students. Thank you, Mrs. LaRue.

-Thomas



