Mrs. Sarah LaRue

Mrs. LaRue,

Last year I was adamant I wasn’t going to take AP Lit. Although I enjoyed English, I hadn’t planned on studying it in college so I found little point in taking the class. The only reason I had begrudgingly decided to take the class was because I had filled out a paper for Ms. Fay about what English I planned to take the next year and I put down Novel and Mythology, but she had aggressively circled AP Lit on my page in protest. Despite my better judgement I did decide to take the class and despite my indifference at the beginning, I really enjoyed the class.

Not only have I always enjoyed English, but you were such a bright spot of positivity and I could tell you had actual passion about both the subject and your students. Although at the beginning of the year, I was adamant I was going into a STEM major, I have now officially declared my major as English. So thank you for helping me understand that my passion is in words and not equations. You saved future me a lot of trouble figuring out I actually can’t stand math and I would be absolutely miserable in a lab.

I really appreciate your easygoing and approachable attitude. Every morning I walk into your classroom and you smile and say, “Good morning Birdie!” It really does make my morning a little less bleak, especially after an all-nighter and getting sidetracked by my dumb dogs and spilling my coffee and almost being late for school. Because you know what? It IS a good morning and that delusion WILL be sticking with me for the rest of the day. Although I wish the class was blended, I’m almost glad it turned out to not be because I would NEVER show up on a flex day and I wouldn’t get to see you every morning.

Also, your opinions during our poetry unit are completely correct– you’re right and you should say it. “Calc I, II, III” was very complex and it should’ve won the bracket. Of course, not all of your opinions should be taken to heart because Daisy was actually a very nuanced character and she should be treated as such. Love my girl Daisy, don’t hate her just cause you ain’t her.

I may have been hesitant in the beginning, but I am so glad I got to know you and have you as a teacher this year. Even when I’m scrambling to finish analyzing a poem five minutes before class starts, I know I’ll have a good time in your classroom. Thank you so much for being such a highlight in my day.

Birdie





