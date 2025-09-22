Swimmers to the Ready

Gallery • 17 Photos Katherine Albertson Senior Michael Meadows dives into the pool as the shot to start the race rang out. He began to swim the 100-meter butterfly with his other teammate, senior Jackson Schmutz.

Boys swim competed at the St Peters Rex Plex against Fort Zumwalt South and St. Dominic highschools on Sept. 12 in an intense tri-meet matchup. Many students began to warm up immediately as they entered the building by stretching and doing breathing exercises. Senior Jackson Schmutz was one of the first swimmers to the block.

Schmutz competed in the meet against some of his friends from other schools. “There are some really good swimmers from those schools,” Schmutz said. “I think our times have improved a lot by competing against schools that are better than ours.”

The students from the swim team are ready to continue to put in the work towards their next meet at the St. Peters Rex Plex on Sept. 30 against Timberland.