Improving Past Defeat

Gallery • 16 Photos Katherine Albertson Freshman Brody Edwards turns over his shoulder to take a calm breath as he continues methodically through the water. He competes against other swimmers in the 200-meter freestyle during their meet against Timberland.

In another difficult swim meet, the boys swim team competed against Timberland High School at the St. Peters Rex-Plex on Sept. 30. Although they didn’t emerge victorious, many swimmers improved their times exponentially from their last meet, according to senior Noah Fales.

“Jack [Schmutz] dropped 19 seconds in the hardest event [the 200-meter individual medley],” Fales said. “I was really motivated by everyone’s effort on the team; we really pushed each other to do our best at this meet.”

Even without taking home a win, the boys swim team continues to advance their skills through this season. They plan to continue this growth and improve their times further at their next meet on Oct. 8 against Holt High School.