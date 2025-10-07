The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Improving Past Defeat

Byline photo of Katherine Albertson
Katherine Albertson, Staff PhotographerOctober 7, 2025
IMG_2329
Katherine Albertson
Freshman Brody Edwards turns over his shoulder to take a calm breath as he continues methodically through the water. He competes against other swimmers in the 200-meter freestyle during their meet against Timberland.

In another difficult swim meet, the boys swim team competed against Timberland High School at the St. Peters Rex-Plex on Sept. 30. Although they didn’t emerge victorious, many swimmers improved their times exponentially from their last meet, according to senior Noah Fales.

“Jack [Schmutz] dropped 19 seconds in the hardest event [the 200-meter individual medley],” Fales said. “I was really motivated by everyone’s effort on the team; we really pushed each other to do our best at this meet.”

Even without taking home a win, the boys swim team continues to advance their skills through this season. They plan to continue this growth and improve their times further at their next meet on Oct. 8 against Holt High School.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Boys Swimming
Senior Michael Meadows dives into the pool as the shot to start the race rang out. He began to swim the 100-meter butterfly with his other teammate, senior Jackson Schmutz.
Swimmers to the Ready
Aadit Mehta swims breaststroke during his individual event, taking long breaths in between each stroke. For breaststroke, the swimmers keep their chest and torso from moving in order to move quicker.
Swimming Straight to State
Preparing to dive into the pool, freshman Dryden Finley gets into the diving position. He swam the butterfly following his entrance into the pool.
Splash and Dash
More in Fall Sports
Showing incredible strength, speed, and focus, senior Dominic Giannino charges across the field determined to get the ball back for his team. His quick footwork and relentless drive push him past Ladue’s players as he fights for possession.
Built By Setbacks
Walking up and into the tee box, Jessa Davis begins to position her ball on the tee and looks out toward the next hole, which is located down the hill. She took her swing and moved on to the following hole.
Swings of a Spartan
After assisting his team sophomore Trevor Bourquin runs down towards the ball, sweat beading on his face after a long sprint for the ball.
Shooting through the Season
More in Galleries
Homecoming Photo Booth, Part 2
Homecoming Photo Booth, Part 2
Homecoming Photo Booth, part 1
Homecoming Photo Booth, part 1
McGuire talks to senior Cameron Jordan, she talks to him about the review for the test. McGuire tells him about things he might need to better understand.
Learning for Life
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal