Runners High

Aaron Alavi Sophomore Chris Hererra runs toward the finish line in his second cross-country meet. Herrera normally runs track but competed with the cross country team this season and performed as well as he could on a challenging course.

Hitting the ground running, the cross country teams competed at the St. Charles First Capitol 2025 Event at McNair Park on Sept. 5. Hosted by St. Charles High School, it was the Spartans’ second meet of the season.

Many athletes view the First Capitol race as an important way to measure their progress early in the season. With two runners placing in the top 10, the team started the year strong under the guidance of Head Coach Vanhorn.

“So far this year, I’ve really improved a lot. I’m more of a track runner, but getting used to the longer distances has been going great,” Sophomore Chris Herrera said.