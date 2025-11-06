The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

The Mental Race

Byline photo of Jacob Banks
Jacob Banks, Staff PhotographerNovember 6, 2025
IMG_9986
Jacob Banks
Sam Coburn stays focused as he navigates the final stretch beside the crowd. After finishing, Coburn was wheeled off to the hospital after having complications nearing the end of the race.

Cross country, for many, is more than running. It can prove to be a very mentally and physically demanding sport. Runners have to push past this mental block to perform their best, running through the course even when they feel like their bodies can’t take it. During the Oct. 13 cross country meet junior Elle McDevitt found comfort in consulting junior Noel Rice. Rice gives insight into how she felt while trying to comfort her teammate getting ready for a competition. 

 

“In that moment, I kind of felt nervous, even though I wasn’t the one running,” Rice said.”I feel nervous for my team because you never know what’s gonna happen because we’ve had a lot of injuries this season.” Noel said

 

With the injuries the team has experienced this season combined with the nerves going into a race makes for a challenging competition.  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Cross Country
Sophomore Chris Hererra runs toward the finish line in his second cross-country meet. Herrera normally runs track but competed with the cross country team this season and performed as well as he could on a challenging course.
Runners High
Left: Junior Ian Harting races along the 5k course at McNair Park in 95 degree weather. This was the team's first official meet. (Photo by Rachael Latzel) Right: Senior Logan Rubel jumps to block a hit from the Trojans. The Spartans won this match 3 sets to 0. (Photo by Mallory Davie)
Harting and Rubel: October Athletes of the Month
Reese McDevitt looks at the course ahead during a cross country race. McDevitt set a school record of 19:16.7 this year to become the fastest female junior in school history.
A Hunger to CompEAT
More in Fall Sports
Senior Kendal Morelock practices her swing on deck. Before going up to the plate, hitters warm up their swing and observe the pitcher (Abby Farnsworth). Junior Jack Brown runs to try and cover the other team's player. Brown exerts all of his energy while running over to try and get the ball (Amelia Raqiz).
Brown and Morelock: September Athletes of the Month
Junior Dominic Hartwell shields the ball on the field, away from the Fort Zumwalt South player. The play is just over the midfield line while FHC continued to threaten the defense.
Old Bones Still Work
On Oct. 15, senior Kiana Kluesner focuses on the incoming ball. She prepared to pitch it toward the infield with attentive focus.
Everything On The Line
More in Galleries
Racing to the ball on Oct. 27. sophomore Logan Parmenter fought to gain possession of the ball from the other team. He pushed through, giving his best effort for the rest of the game.
Kicking Through Setbacks
Freshman Sam Aholt finds a player to throw the football to on Oct. 20. He gets in his correct position to throw and throws it.
The Pink Shows our Love
After losing the ball to an opposing player, freshman Leo Pinto attempts to regain it while backward. Pinto causes the opposing player to struggle and succeeds in getting the ball back.
A Penultimate Night On the Pitch
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal