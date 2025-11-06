The Mental Race

Gallery • 10 Photos Jacob Banks Sam Coburn stays focused as he navigates the final stretch beside the crowd. After finishing, Coburn was wheeled off to the hospital after having complications nearing the end of the race.

Cross country, for many, is more than running. It can prove to be a very mentally and physically demanding sport. Runners have to push past this mental block to perform their best, running through the course even when they feel like their bodies can’t take it. During the Oct. 13 cross country meet junior Elle McDevitt found comfort in consulting junior Noel Rice. Rice gives insight into how she felt while trying to comfort her teammate getting ready for a competition.

“In that moment, I kind of felt nervous, even though I wasn’t the one running,” Rice said.”I feel nervous for my team because you never know what’s gonna happen because we’ve had a lot of injuries this season.” Noel said

With the injuries the team has experienced this season combined with the nerves going into a race makes for a challenging competition.