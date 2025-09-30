Positive Mindset, A Positive Game

Gallery • 13 Photos Afomia Tensae On the home base Senior Savannah Cohen concentrates on the incoming softball as she prepares to pitch. She stayed focused and ready while proudly representing the FHC softball team.

One thing about being a student athlete is being able to stay positive on and off the field, while being able to stay focused and competitive when it’s game time. On September 10 the FHC girls varsity softball team competed against Fort Zumwalt West winning 5-3 in the end.

The team stayed positive the entirety of the game during the highs and even the lows. Whether it’s practice or a game the team knows how to keep a good mindset, a winning one.

While keeping a positive attitude and supporting each other that the FHC softball team accustom, whether it’s during games or at practices the team always knows how to be there for one another and keep a positive attitude all throughout a game.

Senior Savannah Cohen expresses how dealing with a loss can be hard but the team doesn’t let it interfere with their performance.

“When losing a game we just let it go because it’s no big deal.” Cohen said “ We just look forward to the next game.”

All highschool sport teams have wins and losses but when ever coming across a loss it’s difficult to keep a positive attitude, but for the FHC Softball team they demonstrate a positive way to deal with it while also leading themselves to victory along the way.





