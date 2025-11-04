Everything On The Line

Gallery • 10 Photos Afomia Tensae On Oct. 15, senior Kiana Kluesner focuses on the incoming ball. She prepared to pitch it toward the infield with attentive focus.

Sports teams spend a whole season practicing, conditioning, playing multiple games with one another, until it comes time at the end of the season towards their last couple of games where their last memories and plays are on the line including for their season. On Oct. 15 the FHC girls varsity softball team competed against Hazelwood west for District winning 9-0 in the end securing their win and heading to conferences. Since it was the FHC softball variety team’s last game and memories of the pressure as on and their season and last games were on the line as well. Whether its practices or games the FHC softball team has come a long way throught their season and senior Kiana Kluesner explains how they celebrate a win after games as a team.

“[They] have a tradition where Gretchen Callison gets on the ground and [our] other teammate Savannah Cohen jumps over her,” Kluesner expresses. “[They] definitely like to celebrate or also go out to eat.”

With pressure on the line and the last moments shared between teammates, every second on the field felt meaningful, knowing it might be the last time they would play together. The fall sports including the FHC softball varsity team their season comes to an end after coming a long way this season when many memories and unforgettable records were made.





