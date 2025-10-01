Effort Shows

Showing their Strengths, the Varsity Soccer Team defeated Marquette 3-0 in an away game. The win was the first time in three seasons that the Spartans defeated Marquette, a rival whom they had lost to for the past 3 seasons. With head coach Mulholland leading them, the team played with great strength and raised morale and confidence for their next game against Christian Brothers College, a school that has won 15 state championships. Senior Dominic Gianino explains how this game affected the CBC game.
“I think [The Marquette game] gave us a lot of confidence going into [The Christian Brothers College game], and I think we played even better against CBC.”
They unfortunately lost the CBC game but were happy with how they performed towards the end of the season.