Effort Shows

Gallery • 13 Photos Aaron Alavi Senior Dominic Gianino sends the ball to teammates in the midfield to create an attack. Dominic is versatile and can play Defender or Midfielder.

Showing their Strengths, the Varsity Soccer Team defeated Marquette 3-0 in an away game. The win was the first time in three seasons that the Spartans defeated Marquette, a rival whom they had lost to for the past 3 seasons. With head coach Mulholland leading them, the team played with great strength and raised morale and confidence for their next game against Christian Brothers College, a school that has won 15 state championships. Senior Dominic Gianino explains how this game affected the CBC game.

“I think [The Marquette game] gave us a lot of confidence going into [The Christian Brothers College game], and I think we played even better against CBC.”

They unfortunately lost the CBC game but were happy with how they performed towards the end of the season.