Catching And Constructive Communicating

Gallery • 11 Photos Rachael Latzel Slamming the ball with force, Savanna Cohen hits a fly ball aiming straight towards the opposing team’s middle outfielder. The strength of Cohen’s swing forced her body to twist to the left along with the path of her bat.

While not a physical trait like most athletes would claim as their best quality, being supportive can make or break a team. If the team is losing, they start to fall apart because they are in a negative mindset and cannot communicate effectively. If the players have no one to keep them accountable for their emotions, they would not play up to their usual standards. The girls varsity softball team battled one of their most prominent rivals, Francis Howell North on Oct. 7. They ultimately finished with a score of 4-3, unable to prevent the Knights from scoring at the last second. Athletes like senior Savanna Cohen are crucial to have the team compete with their best foot forward, and keep them in good spirits even throughout upsetting outcomes. Cohen describes her personal characteristic strength as a softball player.

“I’d like to think I’m a good motivator,” Cohen said “I cheer my team on and try to keep everybody positive.”

The Spartans enter their districts week, facing a variety of challenges, like staying positive, as they advance in their season. The girl’s softball districts will begin on Oct. 15 with each game having the possibility of ending their season.