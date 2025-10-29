Rule Of The Underdogs

Gallery • 15 Photos Rachael Latzel Continuing the game on a promising note, junior Isabelle Dunlap is able to get to first base since the opposing team couldn’t catch her hit in time. She celebrated as she looked towards her teammates, who all hype her up as she advanced towards second base on Oct 20.

The weather slowly turning colder doesn’t only signal seasonal changes, but also sports coming to an end as well as beginning. Overturning the odds, the Spartan Softball team went 4-2 against Fort Zumwalt West, allowing them the chance to compete in the state quarterfinals. Sophomore Rylee Breznay has been with the varsity team for both of her high school years now, but this is her first time being on a team that has won districts. She’s played club softball for several years of her life; however, she explains that the victory with this team was more exciting than club.

“I’ve been in championships for my club softball team before,” Breznay said. “This game felt much different since we were competing at such a high level and it meant a lot more to us.”

The Spartans then continued on to compete in the State Championship Quarterfinals, but ultimately fell 6-1 to Rockbridge in their first game.